Army Golden Knights make parachute jump for Indy 500

Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute jump with the American flag at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indianapolis 500 events in Speedway, Indiana on 27 May, 2023. The team will also jump ahead of the race on 28 May. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

