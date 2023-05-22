Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute jump with the American flag at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indianapolis 500 events in Speedway, Indiana on 27 May, 2023. The team will also jump ahead of the race on 28 May. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2023 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7822069
|VIRIN:
|230527-A-id671-142
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|SPEEDWAY, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Golden Knights make parachute jump for Indy 500 [Image 4 of 4], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
