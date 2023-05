230526-N-ED646-2611- ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 26, 2023) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Yasmin Rosa monitors Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Jonathan Townsend as he fires an M240 machine gun during a crew serve weapons shoot aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.27.2023 17:25 Photo ID: 7822019 VIRIN: 230526-N-ED646-2611 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.06 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Weapons Shoot [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.