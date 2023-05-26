Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-157th Mountain Infantry Battalion Repels [Image 2 of 4]

    1-157th Mountain Infantry Battalion Repels

    BOHINJSKA BELA, SLOVENIA

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valles 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Jaeger Pollard, infantryman with Bravo Company, 1-157th Mountain Infantry Battalion, Colorado Army National Guard, repels down the mountain at Bohinjska Bela, Slovenia May 23. 1-157th Mountaineers are working alongside partners from the NATO Mountain Warfare Center of Excellence during DEFENDER 23. DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S. combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in complex joint, multinational environment and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew S. Valles)

    This work, 1-157th Mountain Infantry Battalion Repels [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Andrew Valles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

