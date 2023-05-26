U.S. Army Spc. Jaeger Pollard, infantryman with Bravo Company, 1-157th Mountain Infantry Battalion, Colorado Army National Guard, repels down the mountain at Bohinjska Bela, Slovenia May 23. 1-157th Mountaineers are working alongside partners from the NATO Mountain Warfare Center of Excellence during DEFENDER 23. DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S. combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in complex joint, multinational environment and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew S. Valles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.27.2023 17:28 Photo ID: 7822011 VIRIN: 230523-A-BV889-1002 Resolution: 1130x773 Size: 552.47 KB Location: BOHINJSKA BELA, SI Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-157th Mountain Infantry Battalion Repels [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Andrew Valles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.