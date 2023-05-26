Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day ceremony at the Luxembourg American Cemetery

    LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, center, and other members of the official party, stand during an invocation by His Eminence the Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg, during the Memorial Day event at the Luxembourg American Cemetery, May 27, 2023. The official party attended the ceremony to pay their respects to the service members interred at the cemetery, while their presence highlighted their commitment to each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    NATO
    Remembrance
    wreath
    History
    partnership
    joint service

