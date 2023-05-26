Memorial Day ceremony at the Luxembourg American Cemetery

Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, center, and other members of the official party, stand during an invocation by His Eminence the Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg, during the Memorial Day event at the Luxembourg American Cemetery, May 27, 2023. The official party attended the ceremony to pay their respects to the service members interred at the cemetery, while their presence highlighted their commitment to each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

