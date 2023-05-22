City of Brea Joins Los Angeles Fleet Week

230526-N-LH674-1008 BREA (May 26, 2023) Marty Simonoff, mayor of the city of Brea, speaks at the Brea senior center in honor of the first year Los Angeles Fleet Week will host events in the city of Brea May 26, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier/Released)

