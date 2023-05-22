Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    City of Brea Joins Los Angeles Fleet Week

    City of Brea Joins Los Angeles Fleet Week

    BREA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier 

    Navy Region Southwest

    230526-N-LH674-1008 BREA (May 26, 2023) Marty Simonoff, mayor of the city of Brea, speaks at the Brea senior center in honor of the first year Los Angeles Fleet Week will host events in the city of Brea May 26, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier/Released)

    This work, City of Brea Joins Los Angeles Fleet Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

