Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar

U.S. Coast Guardsmen arrive on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after Super Typhoon Mawar, May 26, 2023. Super Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm, producing winds of at least 130 mph making it one of the stronger typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)
