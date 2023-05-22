Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Battalion; Samurai Olympics [Image 7 of 8]

    Headquarters Battalion; Samurai Olympics

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines grapple during the Samurai Olympics on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 26, 2023. The Samurai Olympics, a battalion competition involving physical fitness and knowledge events, were held in honor of Memorial Day and in remembrance of Marines who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.. The competing Marines are with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)

    VIRIN: 230526-M-NT377-1552
    USMC
    Memorial Day
    Marines
    3d MarDiv
    Samurai Olympics

