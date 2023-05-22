Headquarters Battalion; Samurai Olympics

U.S. Marines grapple during the Samurai Olympics on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 26, 2023. The Samurai Olympics, a battalion competition involving physical fitness and knowledge events, were held in honor of Memorial Day and in remembrance of Marines who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.. The competing Marines are with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)

