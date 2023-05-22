Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Memorial Joint Promotion and Re-enlistment FWNY2023 [Image 1 of 8]

    9/11 Memorial Joint Promotion and Re-enlistment FWNY2023

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Juan Carpanzano 

    Communication Directorate             

    New York (May 26, 2023) – U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - New York, stand in formation during a joint promotion and re-enlistment ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City during Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 26, 2023. FWNY 2023 provides an opportunity for the American public to meet Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen and see first-hand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Juan Carpanzano)

    This work, 9/11 Memorial Joint Promotion and Re-enlistment FWNY2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PROMOTION
    USMC
    FWNY2023

