Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel near Kiawah Island

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued three people from a capsized 39-foot vessel near Kiawah Island, South Carolina, May 26, 2023. The three people were transferred to a Kiawah Island Beach Patrol with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Savannah)

Date Taken: 05.26.2023
Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US