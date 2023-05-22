Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel near Kiawah Island

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued three people from a capsized 39-foot vessel near Kiawah Island, South Carolina, May 26, 2023. The three people were transferred to a Kiawah Island Beach Patrol with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Savannah)

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel near Kiawah Island [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    USCG
    Charleston
    Coast Guard
    Air Station Savannah

