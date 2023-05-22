Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel near Kiawah Island

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued three people from a capsized 39-foot vessel near Kiawah Island, South Carolina, May 26, 2023. The three people were transferred to a Kiawah Island Beach Patrol with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Savannah)
