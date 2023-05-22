Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Narongpan, Chief of Army, Royal Thai Army visits the Pentagon

    General Narongpan, Chief of Army, Royal Thai Army visits the Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Lieutenant General Walter Piatt, director of the Army Staff, hosts General Narongpan Jittkaewtae, Chief of Army, Royal Thai Army, and members of the Royal Thai Army at the Pentagon, Arlington Va., on May 22, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Christopher Kaufmann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 09:24
    Photo ID: 7820351
    VIRIN: 230522-A-EN202-0038
    Resolution: 4987x3388
    Size: 12.81 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Narongpan, Chief of Army, Royal Thai Army visits the Pentagon, by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Thai Army
    LTG Piatt
    Pentagon Visit
    GEN Narongpan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT