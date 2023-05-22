Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charlton Nelson, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation section chief and U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Evan Jacobus, 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron vehicle control officer, flip a government owned vehicle upright on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 26, 2023. Super Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm, producing winds of at least 130 mph (209 km) making it one of the stronger typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

