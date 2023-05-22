Final exams signal beginning of training for Show-Me GOLD Soldiers

Capt. Nelson Tillman, the officer in charge of the Show-Me Guard Officer Leadership Development, or GOLD, program at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, reads the situational tactical exercise operation order to Missouri Army National Guard officer candidates May 18 at Training area 190. About 30 Missouri National Guard Soldiers in the Show-Me GOLD program trained here this month. (Photo by Melissa Buckley, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)
