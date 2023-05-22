Commander Adam K. Pendleton

CDR Pendleton grew up in the Los Angeles, CA area and began his military career by enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1993, and served as an Operations Specialist aboard the USS Coronado AGF-11 in San Diego, CA from 1993 to 1997.

