Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander Adam K. Pendleton

    Commander Adam K. Pendleton

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    CDR Pendleton grew up in the Los Angeles, CA area and began his military career by enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1993, and served as an Operations Specialist aboard the USS Coronado AGF-11 in San Diego, CA from 1993 to 1997.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 14:03
    Photo ID: 7818100
    VIRIN: 230516-N-HS670-717
    Resolution: 1699x2048
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Adam K. Pendleton, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NTAG Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT