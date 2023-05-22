Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Central changes command during ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Central changes command during ceremony

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Dwayne Bryant 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Central, stand in formation during a change of command ceremony at Patton Hall’s Lucky Park on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 25, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Andrew Eagen assumed command of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion from Lt. Col. Todd Harkrader. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Dwayne Bryant)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Central changes command during ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Dwayne Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    Patton’s Own
    People First
    ThirdAlwaysFirst

