    052023-A-JU979-459

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Christy Pollock and Mark Merritt with the Directorate of Public Works' Environmental Division, paddle their watercraft made of recycleable materials during the Recycle Regatta held May 20 at Weston Lake on Fort Jackson. The regatta was part of the opening kickoff ceremony for Weston Lake.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 10:32
    Photo ID: 7817428
    VIRIN: 052023-A-JU979-459
    Resolution: 4884x3268
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    Fort Jackson
    Environmental
    IMCOM
    DPW
    Weston Lake
    Recycle Regatta

