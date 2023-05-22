Christy Pollock and Mark Merritt with the Directorate of Public Works' Environmental Division, paddle their watercraft made of recycleable materials during the Recycle Regatta held May 20 at Weston Lake on Fort Jackson. The regatta was part of the opening kickoff ceremony for Weston Lake.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 10:32 Photo ID: 7817428 VIRIN: 052023-A-JU979-459 Resolution: 4884x3268 Size: 2.51 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 052023-A-JU979-459 [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.