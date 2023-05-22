Christy Pollock and Mark Merritt with the Directorate of Public Works' Environmental Division, paddle their watercraft made of recycleable materials during the Recycle Regatta held May 20 at Weston Lake on Fort Jackson. The regatta was part of the opening kickoff ceremony for Weston Lake.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 10:32
|Photo ID:
|7817428
|VIRIN:
|052023-A-JU979-459
|Resolution:
|4884x3268
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 052023-A-JU979-459 [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jackson rows into summer on recycled rafts
