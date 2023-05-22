Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230522-N-DH616-0004 [Image 4 of 5]

    230522-N-DH616-0004

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    230522-N-DH616-0004 TOULON (May 22, 2023) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS (DDG 95) prepare for a line handling evolution during an outbound sea and anchor transit. USS James E Williams (DDG 95) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

