230522-N-DH616-0004 TOULON (May 22, 2023) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS (DDG 95) prepare for a line handling evolution during an outbound sea and anchor transit. USS James E Williams (DDG 95) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 01:14
|Photo ID:
|7816542
|VIRIN:
|230522-N-DH616-0004
|Resolution:
|5779x4466
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230522-N-DH616-0004 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ezekiel Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT