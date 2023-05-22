Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with HQ Company, 23d Marine Regiment hold a squad competition [Image 3 of 7]

    Marines with HQ Company, 23d Marine Regiment hold a squad competition

    JOLON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 23 Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct a squad competition during a drill weekend at Fort Hunter Liggett, Jolon, California, April 3, 2023. The squad competition tested Marines on the skills that they have learned consisting of live fire and unknown distance ranges in preparation of overseas exercises such as the upcoming UNITAS. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Stefan Kovacs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 16:31
    Photo ID: 7815689
    VIRIN: 230403-M-MO302-1003
    Resolution: 1440x1800
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: JOLON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with HQ Company, 23d Marine Regiment hold a squad competition [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines with HQ Company, 23d Marine Regiment hold a squad competition
    Marines with HQ Company, 23d Marine Regiment hold a squad competition
    Marines with HQ Company, 23d Marine Regiment hold a squad competition
    Marines with HQ Company, 23d Marine Regiment hold a squad competition
    Marines with HQ Company, 23d Marine Regiment hold a squad competition
    Marines with HQ Company, 23d Marine Regiment hold a squad competition
    Marines with HQ Company, 23d Marine Regiment hold a squad competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Reserve
    MARFORRES
    23rd Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT