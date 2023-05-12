USS Arlington receives 2022 Battle Efficiency award

Rear Adm. Tom Williams, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) Two, speaks to the crew of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during a Battle Efficiency (“E”) award ceremony aboard Arlington, May 23, 2023. The Battle “E” is awarded to the ship or command that obtained the highest overall readiness level to carry out assigned wartime tasks and is based on a yearlong evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

