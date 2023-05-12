Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington receives 2022 Battle Efficiency award

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    Rear Adm. Tom Williams, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) Two, speaks to the crew of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during a Battle Efficiency (“E”) award ceremony aboard Arlington, May 23, 2023. The Battle “E” is awarded to the ship or command that obtained the highest overall readiness level to carry out assigned wartime tasks and is based on a yearlong evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 13:26
    Photo ID: 7815066
    VIRIN: 230523-N-PC065-1048
    Resolution: 6254x4169
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, USS Arlington receives 2022 Battle Efficiency award [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

