Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preparing children for PCS season [Image 8 of 8]

    Preparing children for PCS season

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Jerry Arnold 

    Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen

    PCS Strategy 7: Stay connected – Discuss ways for children to stay connected to friends. In particular, depending on the child’s age, discuss both safe and unsafe options for communicating with friends and family. (Graphic illustration courtesy Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 11:37
    Photo ID: 7814839
    VIRIN: 230221-D-D0514-598
    Resolution: 6992x3771
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing children for PCS season [Image 8 of 8], by Jerry Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Preparing Children for PCS Season
    Preparing Children for PCS Season
    Preparing children for PCS season
    Preparing children for PCS season
    Preparing children for PCS season
    Preparing children for PCS season
    Preparing children for PCS season
    Preparing children for PCS season

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Preparing Children for PCS Season

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    moving
    PCS
    connection
    coping strategies
    Defense Public Health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT