Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saving Lives: U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Successful ASBP Blood Drive [Image 2 of 4]

    Saving Lives: U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Successful ASBP Blood Drive

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Sarah Lopez 

    Defense Health Agency

    Midshipmen made up most of the donors at the U.S. Naval Academy blood drive, but academy staff and others also donated. During the two-day event, hundreds of generous donors volunteered to give blood.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 10:23
    Photo ID: 7814513
    VIRIN: 230419-O-NX109-073
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 9.48 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saving Lives: U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Successful ASBP Blood Drive [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Saving Lives: U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Successful ASBP Blood Drive
    Saving Lives: U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Successful ASBP Blood Drive
    Saving Lives: U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Successful ASBP Blood Drive
    Saving Lives: U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Successful ASBP Blood Drive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Saving Lives: U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Successful ASBP Blood Drive

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armed Services Blood Program
    USNA
    ASBP
    United States Naval Academy
    Military blood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT