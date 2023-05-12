Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Strike Group 12 Conducts Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    Carrier Strike Group 12 Conducts Change of Command

    OSLO, NORWAY

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Williams 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230524-N-YB423-1014 OSLO, NORWAY Rear Adm. Erik Eslich assumes command of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 from Rear Adm. Greg Huffman during a change of command ceremony aboard the flagship, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), May 24, 2023. CSG 12 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford, is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Williams)

    This work, Carrier Strike Group 12 Conducts Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Ryan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

