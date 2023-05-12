230524-N-YB423-1014 OSLO, NORWAY Rear Adm. Erik Eslich assumes command of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 from Rear Adm. Greg Huffman during a change of command ceremony aboard the flagship, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), May 24, 2023. CSG 12 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford, is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 06:51 Photo ID: 7814222 VIRIN: 230524-N-YB423-1014 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 4.16 MB Location: OSLO, NO Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrier Strike Group 12 Conducts Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Ryan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.