230523-N-QF023-1024
PHILIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class JohnDavid Ramirez, from Hilo, Hawaii, sets down a case of ammunition for a 50-caliber gun shoot aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, May 23. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 06:32
|Photo ID:
|7814212
|VIRIN:
|230523-N-QF023-1024
|Resolution:
|6720x3322
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts 50-caliber Gun Shoot [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT