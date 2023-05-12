USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts 50-caliber Gun Shoot

230523-N-QF023-1024

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class JohnDavid Ramirez, from Hilo, Hawaii, sets down a case of ammunition for a 50-caliber gun shoot aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, May 23. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).



