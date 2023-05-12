Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stuttgart Army Veterinary Branch animal care specialist, Sgt. Kameron Coleman, is one of six American players on the German American Football team, Bondorf Bulls, since fall 2022. [Image 2 of 2]

    GERMANY

    05.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Public Health Command Europe

    Sgt. Kameron Coleman, Stuttgart Army Veterinary Branch animal care specialist
    Animal Care Specialist competes in host nation American Football Team

    Public Health Command Europe

