Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan Governor Signs Bill Allowing Guard Families to Benefit from National Guard State Tuition Assistance Programs [Image 2 of 2]

    Michigan Governor Signs Bill Allowing Guard Families to Benefit from National Guard State Tuition Assistance Programs

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Capt. Cammy Alberts 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation today in Detroit at the annual National Guard Association of Michigan (NGAM) confrence which provides tuition assistance to Michigan National Guard members and now also to their families through the Michigan National Guard State Tuition Assistance Program (MINGSTAP).

    Along with Gov. Whitmer, Rep. Jennifer Conlin and the Michigan National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen Paul Rogers, joined Michigan service members and their families to mark this historic event.

    "Freedom is not free," said Rogers. "It requires a continual investment, and that is exactly what the MINGSTAP is: an investment in the people brave enough to risk their safety for our national defense - and the families who support them."

    For more information about the MINGSTAP program, visit www.michigan.gov/dmva/about/mingstap

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 23:07
    Photo ID: 7813918
    VIRIN: 230520-F-UJ487-591
    Resolution: 6048x4022
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Governor Signs Bill Allowing Guard Families to Benefit from National Guard State Tuition Assistance Programs [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Cammy Alberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan Governor Signs Bill Allowing Guard Families to Benefit from National Guard State Tuition Assistance Programs
    Michigan Governor Signs Bill Allowing Guard Families to Benefit from National Guard State Tuition Assistance Programs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Governor
    Tuition
    Cammy Alberts
    MINGSTAP
    Whitmer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT