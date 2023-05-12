Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation today in Detroit at the annual National Guard Association of Michigan (NGAM) confrence which provides tuition assistance to Michigan National Guard members and now also to their families through the Michigan National Guard State Tuition Assistance Program (MINGSTAP).



Along with Gov. Whitmer, Rep. Jennifer Conlin and the Michigan National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen Paul Rogers, joined Michigan service members and their families to mark this historic event.



"Freedom is not free," said Rogers. "It requires a continual investment, and that is exactly what the MINGSTAP is: an investment in the people brave enough to risk their safety for our national defense - and the families who support them."



For more information about the MINGSTAP program, visit www.michigan.gov/dmva/about/mingstap

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 23:07 Photo ID: 7813918 VIRIN: 230520-F-UJ487-591 Resolution: 6048x4022 Size: 7 MB Location: DETROIT, MI, US Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US Hometown: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan Governor Signs Bill Allowing Guard Families to Benefit from National Guard State Tuition Assistance Programs [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Cammy Alberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.