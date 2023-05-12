Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping Warriors Healthy [Image 10 of 10]

    Keeping Warriors Healthy

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    Jessica Carbajal, 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacy technician, fills a prescription in the Exchange Pharmacy at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 23, 2023. Carbajal fills prescriptions, conducts prescription intake and conducts medical inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 18:15
    Photo ID: 7813553
    VIRIN: 230523-F-DX569-1128
    Resolution: 4165x2975
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

