Jessica Carbajal, 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacy technician, fills a prescription in the Exchange Pharmacy at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 23, 2023. Carbajal fills prescriptions, conducts prescription intake and conducts medical inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 18:15
|Photo ID:
|7813553
|VIRIN:
|230523-F-DX569-1128
|Resolution:
|4165x2975
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Keeping Warriors Healthy [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT