NIWC Atlantic Team Hosts Speed Mentoring Event

Employees of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic participate in a speed mentoring event hosted by the command’s Executive Diversity Council’s American Indian/Alaskan Native (AIAN) employment team May 3 in an effort to help the command’s new and mid-career professionals gain lessons learned and career progression advice from its more seasoned employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

