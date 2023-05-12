Employees of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic participate in a speed mentoring event hosted by the command’s Executive Diversity Council’s American Indian/Alaskan Native (AIAN) employment team May 3 in an effort to help the command’s new and mid-career professionals gain lessons learned and career progression advice from its more seasoned employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)
NIWC Atlantic Team Hosts Speed Mentoring Event
