    NIWC Atlantic Team Hosts Speed Mentoring Event [Image 2 of 2]

    NIWC Atlantic Team Hosts Speed Mentoring Event

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Employees of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic participate in a speed mentoring event hosted by the command’s Executive Diversity Council’s American Indian/Alaskan Native (AIAN) employment team May 3 in an effort to help the command’s new and mid-career professionals gain lessons learned and career progression advice from its more seasoned employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 16:05
    Photo ID: 7813304
    VIRIN: 230503-N-GB257-002
    Resolution: 1500x1014
    Size: 273.74 KB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic Team Hosts Speed Mentoring Event [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

