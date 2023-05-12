Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum hosts tour for emerging community leaders [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Drum hosts tour for emerging community leaders

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Members of the Jefferson Leadership Institute class tour the 1st Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment hangar and speak with 10th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers during their visit to Fort Drum on May 19. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 14:03
    Photo ID: 7812862
    VIRIN: 230519-A-XX986-002
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    Fort Drum hosts tour for emerging community leaders

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Jefferson Leadership Institute
    Fort Drum tour

