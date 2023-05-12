Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aberdeen Proving Ground Armed Forces Week 2023 XI [Image 11 of 11]

    Aberdeen Proving Ground Armed Forces Week 2023 XI

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade partnered with Army Civilians from the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) Software Engineering Center (SEC) to talk to students, educators, and chaperones about the life-changing opportunities and possibilities that come with Army service at the Aberdeen Proving Ground Armed Forces Week, May 19. Aberdeen Proving Ground #beallyoucanbe #ArmyPossibilities

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Community
    Armed Forces Week

