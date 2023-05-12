ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade partnered with Army Civilians from the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) Software Engineering Center (SEC) to talk to students, educators, and chaperones about the life-changing opportunities and possibilities that come with Army service at the Aberdeen Proving Ground Armed Forces Week, May 19. Aberdeen Proving Ground #beallyoucanbe #ArmyPossibilities

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 13:58 Photo ID: 7812795 VIRIN: 230519-O-PX639-644 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.99 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aberdeen Proving Ground Armed Forces Week 2023 XI [Image 11 of 11], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.