Aberdeen Proving Ground Armed Forces Week 2023 XI

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade partnered with Army Civilians from the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) Software Engineering Center (SEC) to talk to students, educators, and chaperones about the life-changing opportunities and possibilities that come with Army service at the Aberdeen Proving Ground Armed Forces Week, May 19. Aberdeen Proving Ground #beallyoucanbe #ArmyPossibilities
|05.19.2023
|05.23.2023 13:58
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
