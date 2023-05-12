BACH Holds Assumption of Responsibility

Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Petty assumed responsibility as U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Command Sergeant Major from Sgt. Maj. Johnny Thompson during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at BACH, May 16, 2023, at Fort Campbell.

