    USMA Celebrates Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders Heritage During Observance [Image 12 of 12]

    USMA Celebrates Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders Heritage During Observance

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The U.S. Military Academy’s Equal Opportunity Office hosted the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance May 11 at the West Point Club. The event’s guest speaker was retired Maj. Gen. Antonio Taguba, who was born in Manila, Philippines, and served as a U.S. Army Armor officer with 34 years of active-duty service. Taguba is currently president of TDLS Consulting LLC, which provides business consulting services to small companies of disabled veterans and the economically disadvantaged. He is also chairman of Pan Pacific American Leaders and Mentors (PPALM), which is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization committed to mentoring and professional development of military and civilian leaders. The Department of Defense pays tribute to the generations of Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) who have enriched our nation’s history through their countless contributions, vibrant cultures and rich heritage.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
