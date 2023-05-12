Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Harlan high school in San Antonio, Texas took first place co-ed division for the Team Tough Challenge 2023 at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, San Antonio, Texas, May 20, 2023. The U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Training Wing at JBSA and San Antonio Sports hosted local high school JROTC cadets to test their teamwork and physical capabilities against each other in a challenging and fun-filled competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 11:35 Photo ID: 7812452 VIRIN: 230520-F-FV908-1250 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.32 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Tough Challenge 2023 [Image 32 of 32], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.