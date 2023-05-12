Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tough Challenge 2023 [Image 31 of 32]

    Team Tough Challenge 2023

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Harlan high school in San Antonio, Texas took first place co-ed division for the Team Tough Challenge 2023 at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, San Antonio, Texas, May 20, 2023. The U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Training Wing at JBSA and San Antonio Sports hosted local high school JROTC cadets to test their teamwork and physical capabilities against each other in a challenging and fun-filled competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 11:35
    Photo ID: 7812452
    VIRIN: 230520-F-FV908-1250
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    AETC
    JBSA
    SWTW
    teamtough2023

