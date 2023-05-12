Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Olympic Trophy 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    Olympic Trophy 2023

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    BREMERTON, Wash. (May 20, 2023) Rear Adm. Mark Behning, commander, Submarine Group 9, speaks at the speaks at the Armed Forces Festival Navy League Gala Extravaganza before presenting the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) with the Trident Submarine Outstanding Performance Award in Bremerton, Wash. May 20, 2023. The Olympic Bowl is an annual award presented to the Trident submarine that has achieved the top marks in battle efficiency in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

