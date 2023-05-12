Olympic Trophy 2023

230520-N-ED185-1038

BREMERTON, Wash. (May 20, 2023) Rear Adm. Mark Behning, commander, Submarine Group 9, speaks at the speaks at the Armed Forces Festival Navy League Gala Extravaganza before presenting the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) with the Trident Submarine Outstanding Performance Award in Bremerton, Wash. May 20, 2023. The Olympic Bowl is an annual award presented to the Trident submarine that has achieved the top marks in battle efficiency in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

