    Welcome Home: Celebrating Wyoming's Heroes [Image 1 of 3]

    Welcome Home: Celebrating Wyoming's Heroes

    SARATOA=GA, WY, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    A veteran poses for a photograph during the Veterans Welcome Home ceremony at the American Legion Post 54, Saratoga, Wyo., March 25, 2023. The ceremony provided an honorable welcome home for the Vietnam veterans who had been forgotten about in the past. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jacqueline Marshall)

