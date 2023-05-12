SEAC visits the PRANG

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Humberto Pabon Jr., chief of staff, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, left, speaks with Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López, during his visit at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 17, 2023. Colón-López is the most senior enlisted service member, by position, in the United States Armed Forces, and the principal military advisor to the Chairman on all matters involving joint and combined total force integration, utilization, health of the force, and joint development for enlisted personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

