Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEAC visits the PRANG [Image 32 of 32]

    SEAC visits the PRANG

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Humberto Pabon Jr., chief of staff, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, left, speaks with Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López, during his visit at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 17, 2023. Colón-López is the most senior enlisted service member, by position, in the United States Armed Forces, and the principal military advisor to the Chairman on all matters involving joint and combined total force integration, utilization, health of the force, and joint development for enlisted personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 15:55
    Photo ID: 7810852
    VIRIN: 230517-Z-MF014-1003
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 15.34 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAC visits the PRANG [Image 32 of 32], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG
    SEAC visits the PRANG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    SEAC
    156th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT