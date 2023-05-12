Coast Guard Base Boston Open House

The Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard performs during a Base Boston Open House event in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 29, 2023. The open house also featured tours of Station Boston, Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon, Coast Guard Cutter Pendant, and Coast Guard Cutter William Chadwick. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)
