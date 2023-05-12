Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Base Boston Open House [Image 9 of 9]

    Coast Guard Base Boston Open House

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard performs during a Base Boston Open House event in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 29, 2023. The open house also featured tours of Station Boston, Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon, Coast Guard Cutter Pendant, and Coast Guard Cutter William Chadwick. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 12:36
    Photo ID: 7810112
    VIRIN: 230429-G-IY621-0616
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.55 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Base Boston Open House [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Event
    Boston
    Recruiting
    Rates
    Northeast
    First District

