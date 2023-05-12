USS Milius (DDG 69) Participates in 84th Black Ship Festival

SHIMODA, Japan (May 21, 2023) – Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors participate in a tug-of-war contest with Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during the 84th Black Ship Festival, May 21. The Black Ship Festival is held annually in Shimoda to commemorate the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry to Japan in 1853, a historical event that marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

