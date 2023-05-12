USS Carter Hall Tests Unmanned Aerial System Flight Capabilities

230520-N-ED646-1072- ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2023) Two civilian contractors prepare a V-Bat Unmanned Aerial System for a test launch on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Moises Sandoval)

