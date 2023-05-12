Coast Guard rescues 3 from oil rig after boat starts sinking near Freeport, Texas

A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew rescues three boaters aboard an oil rig after their vessel began sinking near Freeport, Texas on May 21, 2023. The boatcrew embarked the boaters and transferred them to Surfside Marina in Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Freeport)

Date Taken: 05.21.2023