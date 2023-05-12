Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from oil rig after boat starts sinking near Freeport, Texas [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from oil rig after boat starts sinking near Freeport, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew rescues three boaters aboard an oil rig after their vessel began sinking near Freeport, Texas on May 21, 2023. The boatcrew embarked the boaters and transferred them to Surfside Marina in Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Freeport)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Location: TX, US
    rescue
    oil rig
    sinking
    coast guard

