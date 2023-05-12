Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet and Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO observes Formidable Shield 2023

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet and commander, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO), center, stands with servicemembers supporting exercise Formidable Shield 2023 while observing the exercise, May 20, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battle spaces to deliver effects. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

