Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    149FW Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    149FW Change of Command Ceremony

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Davis 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Jenson, the outgoing command for the 149th Fighter Wing, walks with his wife concluding his retirement ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2023. Jenson had been with the Air Force for more than 25 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Derek Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 12:21
    Photo ID: 7808476
    VIRIN: 230520-Z-DL828-607
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149FW Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    149FW Change of Command Ceremony
    149FW Change of Command Ceremony
    149FW Change of Command Ceremony
    149FW Change of Command Ceremony
    149FW Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    ANG
    Gunfighters
    JBSA
    149th FW
    TMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT