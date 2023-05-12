4ID HHBN Aims for Qualification

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, review their groupings during their M4 carbine qualification in Zagan, Poland, May 17, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)

