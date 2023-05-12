Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4ID HHBN Aims for Qualification [Image 2 of 5]

    4ID HHBN Aims for Qualification

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Casandra Ancheta 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, review their groupings during their M4 carbine qualification in Zagan, Poland, May 17, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)

    This work, 4ID HHBN Aims for Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Casandra Ancheta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

