GULF OF ADEN (May 17, 2023) Republic of Korea Navy ship ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH 975) sails ahead of Italian Navy frigate ITS Luigi Rizzo (F 595) in the Gulf of Aden during combined training between Combined Maritime Forces and European Union Naval Forces, May 17, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 04:20 Photo ID: 7808311 VIRIN: 230517-O-NO146-516 Resolution: 4793x2779 Size: 2.17 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ships Supporting Two Multinational Anti-Piracy Task Forces Train Together in Gulf of Aden [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.