Griffin Shock 23 Concludes with a Spectacular Dynamic Display of Multinational Force

From left, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commander of U.S. Army V Corps and Gen. Guglielmo Luigi Miglietta, commander of the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, converse during a dynamic display exercise as part of exercise Griffin Shock 23 in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 19, 2023. As the framework nation in Poland, Exercise Griffin Shock 23 demonstrates the U.S. Army’s ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battle Group Poland to a brigade size unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

Date Taken: 05.19.2023
Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL