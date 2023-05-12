Makin Island Hosts Philippine LNOs

U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Luke Jenkins, left, speaks with U.S. Navy Master Chief Electrician’s Mate Larry Santiago, center, and Phillipine navy Lt. Zyrelle Fuentes during a dinner hosted by the chiefs mess aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) for Balikatan 23, April 18, 2023 in the South China Sea. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

