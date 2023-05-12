SILVER SPRING, Md. (May 18, 2023) Capt. Carolyn Rice (center), fleet surgeon for U.S. 2nd Fleet, speaks to members of the Fleet Health Integration Panel (FHIP) during a three-day meeting in support of the Fleet Commanders Readiness Council. Hosted by Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), the FHIP brings together leaders in Navy Medicine to achieve standardized practices and present a unified view of Fleet Health Services to the line. Formerly known as Naval Medical Research Center, NMRC supports the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters through research of infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Mike Wilson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 7806943 VIRIN: 230518-N-GC612-0023 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.73 MB Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRC Hosts Meeting of the Fleet Health Integration Panel [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.