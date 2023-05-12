Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRC Hosts Meeting of the Fleet Health Integration Panel

    NMRC Hosts Meeting of the Fleet Health Integration Panel

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Michael Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (May 18, 2023) Capt. Carolyn Rice (center), fleet surgeon for U.S. 2nd Fleet, speaks to members of the Fleet Health Integration Panel (FHIP) during a three-day meeting in support of the Fleet Commanders Readiness Council. Hosted by Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), the FHIP brings together leaders in Navy Medicine to achieve standardized practices and present a unified view of Fleet Health Services to the line. Formerly known as Naval Medical Research Center, NMRC supports the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters through research of infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Mike Wilson/Released)

    This work, NMRC Hosts Meeting of the Fleet Health Integration Panel [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    NMRC
    ThisIsNavyMedicine

