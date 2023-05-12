NMRC Hosts Meeting of the Fleet Health Integration Panel

SILVER SPRING, Md. (May 17, 2023) Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, acting Navy surgeon general and acting chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, speaks to members of the Fleet Health Integration Panel (FHIP) during a three-day meeting in support of the Fleet Commanders Readiness Council. Hosted by Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), the FHIP brings together leaders in Navy Medicine to achieve standardized practices and present a unified view of Fleet Health Services to the line. Formerly known as Naval Medical Research Center, NMRC supports the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters through research of infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released)

