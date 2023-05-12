230516-N-QF023-1024

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 16, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) conducts routine operations in the Philippine Sea, May 16. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 19:48 Photo ID: 7804953 VIRIN: 230516-N-QF023-1024 Resolution: 5149x3731 Size: 1.55 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.