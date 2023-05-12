Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Original Tuskegee Airmen, their family, and cadets stand for the national anthem at the Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony in the Honor Garden on May 7, 2023, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The annual tribute recognizes how the actions of the Tuskegee Airman changed the Air Force, the military, and the world. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 17:13
    Photo ID: 7804750
    VIRIN: 230503-F-YD678-1007
    Resolution: 4617x3073
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony 2023
    Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony 2023
    Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony 2023
    Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony 2023
    Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    memorial
    tuskegee. airmen
    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT