U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Original Tuskegee Airmen, their family, and cadets stand for the national anthem at the Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony in the Honor Garden on May 7, 2023, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The annual tribute recognizes how the actions of the Tuskegee Airman changed the Air Force, the military, and the world. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 17:13
|Photo ID:
|7804750
|VIRIN:
|230503-F-YD678-1007
|Resolution:
|4617x3073
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
