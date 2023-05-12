Students on site survey during USACE post-wildfire modeling workshop

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Las Vegas, NV -- Tim Fairbank, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Los Angeles District, describes the design of a berm and diversion channel constructed to protect residents of the Rainbow Canyon subdivision (near background) following a series of debris flows associated with the 2013 Carpenter One fire in the Spring Mountains, NV. Portions of the burn scar are visible on the mountainside in the background. The photo includes the attendees of the first USACE CWMS (Corps Water Management System) wildfire Workshop held in Las Vegas, NV on April 24-27, 2023. The Institute for Water Resources’(IWR) Hydrologic Engineering Center (HEC), located in Davis, CA, was named USACE Innovation of the Year Award for adding Post-Wildfire Modeling capabilities to its software. These software capabilities provide prediction tools that engineers can use to anticipate a unique type of flooding that can follow a combination of fire and floods.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 13:07
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Software wins innovation award for predictive flooding capabilities following fires

