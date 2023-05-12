Las Vegas, NV -- Tim Fairbank, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Los Angeles District, describes the design of a berm and diversion channel constructed to protect residents of the Rainbow Canyon subdivision (near background) following a series of debris flows associated with the 2013 Carpenter One fire in the Spring Mountains, NV. Portions of the burn scar are visible on the mountainside in the background. The photo includes the attendees of the first USACE CWMS (Corps Water Management System) wildfire Workshop held in Las Vegas, NV on April 24-27, 2023. The Institute for Water Resources’(IWR) Hydrologic Engineering Center (HEC), located in Davis, CA, was named USACE Innovation of the Year Award for adding Post-Wildfire Modeling capabilities to its software. These software capabilities provide prediction tools that engineers can use to anticipate a unique type of flooding that can follow a combination of fire and floods.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 13:07 Photo ID: 7803918 VIRIN: 230324-D-A1401-005 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.84 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Students on site survey during USACE post-wildfire modeling workshop [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.