    ADM Daryl Caudle Speaks at SNA East Waterfront Conference [Image 2 of 3]

    ADM Daryl Caudle Speaks at SNA East Waterfront Conference

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 16, 2023) – Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks at the Surface Navy Association (SNA) East Waterfront Conference, at Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic, May 16. During the conference, leaders discussed how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chloe Le)

